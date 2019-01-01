Coach Desabre: Uganda have the quality to do well at the Afcon

The Cranes are in Group A alongside hosts and seven-time winners Egypt, DR Congo and Zimbabwe

Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has urged his charges to be positive when they play in a friendly game on Saturday.

The team drew 0-0 with minnows Turkmenistan in their first friendly game played in Abu Dhabi a week ago. With the final squad already named, the Frenchman says anxiety should be a thing of the past for his charges as quoted by The Daily Monitor.

“Against Turkmenistan, we created some chances but we need to do more, go fight. The game helped me analyze players mentally and technically. Now it is another step because I give the final list that will play the last friendly against Ivory Coast.

“After that we go to and fight in three games with our target to get out of the group stage. But all that and the expectations back home do not have to drain the life out of the players.”

The former Ismaily tactician has urged the players to enjoy the (Afcon) and play as a unit to stand a chance of progressing from the group.

“I have asked my boys to have confidence,” Desabre continued.

“To have confidence in defending and going forward because we have to enjoy games, not just to go there and play. The boys need to enjoy some amazing moments on the pitch, to do something to provoke the luck because we have the quality.”

The East African side is in Group A with hosts , Zimbabwe and DRC Congo.

Uganda will open their Afcon campaign against DR Congo on June 22 in Cairo.