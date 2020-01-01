Club Brugge vs Manchester United: How to watch in Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines, TV channel, free live stream, kickoff time and squad news

Here's how to watch Club Brugge vs Manchester United for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

are up against English giants as the UEFA knockout stages get under way again this Friday.

The Belgian side will look to hold the Red Devils at bay in the first leg before they travel to for the return leg.

Manchester United largely coasted though an easy group which contained the likes of AZ Alkmaar, Partizan Belgrade and Astana, finishing top of the group with 13 points from six matches.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, dropped down to Europa League after finishing third in the group behind PSG and .

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Location/Stadium Free Live Stream TV Channel

12:55am Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Location/Stadium Free Live Stream TV Channel

1:55am Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Location/Stadium Free Live Stream TV Channel

1:55am Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Location/Stadium Free Live Stream TV Channel

1:55am Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid N/A ELTA

Club Brugge squad, lineup and team news

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet Defenders Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Simon Deli Midfielders Mats Rits, Krepin Diatta, Eduard Sobol, Ruud Vormer, Hans Vanaken Forwards Percy Tau, Emmanuel Bonaventure

The good news for Brugge is that there no major injuries for them and have a full squad to pick from for this match.

Man United squad, lineup and team news

Man United possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Brendon Williams Midfielders Nemanja Matic, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata Forward Anthony Martial, Daniel James

Manchester United have quite a few key players out with Marcus Rashford (back), Scott McTominay (knee), Paul Pogba (ankle) and Axel Tuanzebe while the likes of Lee Grant and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also out.

Match Preview

Club Brugge and Manchester United met in the 2014-15 season in the Champions League qualifiers when the Red Devils cantered past them 7-1 on aggregate. They will be eyeing an easy task this time too despite the injuries to several of their key players.

Club Brugge have a wretched record against Premier League opposition. They are without a win in their last ten such matches, losing eight of them. Brugge did well in the Champions League this time and even managed to hold Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw. But they were unable to get into the top two in their group and ended up finishing third.

Emmanuel Bonaventure will be their threat upfront and the Nigerian striker might fancy his chances against an inconsistent Man United defence. United have not been convincing at the back in the Premier League this season and have struggled for creativity in midifeld.

With the likes of Rashford and McTominay out, they lack a bit of skill and steel in midfield. But new signing Bruno Fernandes should give them a bit a drive in the middle of the park. Martial will need to step up as the centre-forward while Daniel James, who has been a bit flat recently, will hope he can regain his form.

Even with the recent troubles United have had, they should see this game out against the Belgian side and are clear favourites going into this match.