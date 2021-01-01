Club Brugge ‘stayed efficient’ against Beerschot – Mata

The Angola international has lauded his team’s effectiveness in Sunday’s away triumph against the Purple White Army

Angola international Clinton Mata revealed that ‘stayed efficient’ in Sunday’s 3-0 away victory over Beerschot.

Buoyed by their 2-1 triumph over Sint-Truiden their last time out, Philippe Clement’s men went to the Olympisch Stadium, played and secured a 3-0 victory over their hosts.

Thanks to an assist from Charles De Ketelaere, Bas Dost handed the Blue-Black a 15th minute lead before Odilon Kossounou doubled their advantage four minutes later.

With eight minutes left to the end of the game, Noa Lang killed Beerschot’s ambition of launching a comeback after beating his marker to launch a low shot past goalkeeper Mike van Hamel.

In his post-match assessment of the encounter, the 28-year-old right back who helped Club Brugge keep a second clean slate in their last three outings disclosed that his side re-enacted the attitude exhibited against Peter Maes’ men.

"It's a perfect night, especially considering the current ranking. We knew we could do a good thing here, but also that it would be a tough game,” Mata told club website after the game.

“We had to bring the same mentality of the first half to Sint-Truiden. We've been able to keep this up for 90 minutes.

“The coach reminded us of the lesser second half of last week, but also on the pitch the players knew that we were not allowed to slacken.

“We stayed efficient and managed to kill the match as quickly as possible."

The former , Charleroi and AS Eupen man has so far featured in 21 games (19 starts) in the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

Thanks to his team’s latest result, Club Brugge remain at the summit of the log after garnering 45 points from 21 fixtures – seven more ahead of second-placed Genk. For Hernan Losada’s side, they are currently ranked 10th with 30 points from the same number of fixtures.

They would be hoping to continue with their blistering form when they welcome KV Oostende to the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday as they continue their chase for a 17th Belgian elite division diadem. Alexander Blessin’s team parade African trio of Fashion Sakala (Zabia), Makhtar Gueye ( ) and Mamadou Thiam (Senegal).