Clement Diop: CF Montreal part ways with Senegal goalkeeper

The 27-year-old is set for another adventure elsewhere after ending his three-year stay at the Saputo Stadium

Major League Soccer side CF Montreal announced that they have mutually terminated the contract of goalkeeper Clement Diop.

Diop played eight MLS games for Wilfried Nancy’s side this season with a record of three clean sheets.

He moved to Montreal from LA Galaxy via the MLS Waiver Draft in 2017 and he helped the club win the Canadian Championship in 2019.

“CF Montreal and goalkeeper Clement Diop agreed on Tuesday to terminate the player's contract,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Diop, 27, has played a total of 30 games and 2,700 minutes of play in four seasons, after being selected by the Club in the draft of available MLS players on December 13, 2017.

“CF Montreal would like to thank Clement and wish him good luck for the rest of his career.”

The 27-year-old started his professional career in France with Amiens before earning a move to the United States of America in 2015 to join LA Galaxy.

He started his adventure in America by playing for LA Galaxy reserve team for two years and he made his MLS debut against New York City in August 2016.

Although he was born in Paris, Diop is a Senegal international and he has played just a match for the Teranga Lions so far. The encounter was his debut outing in an international friendly match against Uganda in 2017.

Article continues below

Following his exit, Uganda's Mustapha Kizza, Ivory Coast's Ismael Kone, Egypt's Ahmed Hamdi, Nigeria's Ibrahim Sunusi and Kenya captain Victor Wanyama are the remaining African stars at the Saputo Stadium.

CF Montreal are currently seventh in the MLS table and they face FC Cincinnati for their next league match on Thursday morning.

On Sunday, they ended their five-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls, thanks to Wanyama’s winning goal from the spot-kick on the stroke of full-time.