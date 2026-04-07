Clarity on a potential big-name transfer: this is where Rodri will be playing next season

Clarity has finally emerged regarding Rodri’s sporting future. In a detailed update on YouTube, Fabrizio Romano explains what lies ahead for the Manchester City captain, who is the subject of keen interest from Real Madrid.

According to Romano, a new contract proposal has been on the table for some time for the 29-year-old Spaniard, whose current deal runs until mid-2027. Manchester City are keen to keep him for longer and have made a very lucrative offer. The club’s management are confident that Rodri can ultimately be persuaded to sign a new deal.

At the same time, the situation is not yet fully decided, as Rodri himself must make the final decision. The midfielder is weighing up various factors, such as his sporting future, family and a possible return to Spain. The midfielder therefore faces an important choice in his career.

What is certain, however, is Manchester City’s stance towards interested clubs. The English side are not prepared to let Rodri leave this summer for a relatively low transfer fee. Even if he does not extend his contract, the club will stick to that position. Rodri will therefore still be seen wearing City’s blue shirt next season, come what may. A top-tier move to Real Madrid will therefore have to wait another year in any case.

Romano emphasises that City would rather keep Rodri for another season than sell him for a fee of, say, ten to twenty million euros. Manchester City’s stance is clear: extend his contract or keep him until the end of his current deal. In the latter case, he will only be able to leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid are certainly interested, but they too have set clear limits. The Spanish giants view Rodri as an attractive option, but are unwilling to pay an exorbitant fee. A transfer is only on the cards at a ‘reasonable’ price or if he can be signed on a free transfer later on.

This stance from both clubs makes a summer transfer highly unlikely. Manchester City are asking for a hefty fee, whilst Real Madrid have no intention of paying it. As a result, a move this summer is virtually out of the question.

Rodri himself previously indicated that he was open to a return to Spain. The Manchester City star believes that “you cannot turn down the best clubs in the world”.