Clarity for Memphis Depay: this successful coach is set to help him on his way to the World Cup

Fernando Diniz is Memphis Depay’s new manager at Corinthians. The 52-year-old Brazilian takes over from Dorival Júnior, who was sacked last weekend.

Diniz is set to play a key role for Dutch football in the run-up to the World Cup, as he will be in charge of Memphis’s playing time.

During the recent international break, Ronald Koeman made it clear that Memphis needs to step up in the final months leading up to the prestigious tournament.

Under Diniz, Memphis must build up match fitness and get into shape so that he can be of value to the Dutch national team this summer. If that does not happen, it is quite possible that Koeman will leave him at home.

Diniz is particularly well-known in South America. He owes this mainly to his successful spell as manager of Fluminense between 2022 and 2024. He led the club to the Campeonato Carioca and won the Copa Libertadores at the expense of Boca Juniors.

In between, Diniz served as Brazil’s interim national team manager. Now he must guide Corinthians back up the table following a dramatic start to the season.

Memphis and co are currently just one place above the relegation zone, which is why manager Dorival Júnior (63) was sacked.