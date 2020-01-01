CIMB is the new 2020 Super League title sponsor

In a historic move, this partnership with MFL means that for the very first time, CIMB will be sponsoring the national football league.

In a launch ceremony on Monday morning, the agreement was witnessed by representatives from both the CIMB Group as well as the Malaysian Football League to signify the start of the relationship.

CIMB has always been a big part of Malaysian sports in particular cycling and squash, but this represents their first big involvement in the professional football quarters, taking over from Telekom Malaysia who were the previous incumbent of the title sponsors.

“CIMB is pleased to work with MFL to create a new and exciting fan experience for the CIMB Liga Super Malaysia. With a 20-million fan base, football is not only the most popular national sport, but also strategic in terms of the opportunities to engage with Malaysians who love football.

"There is also nothing quite like football to unite Malaysians across all races and social backgrounds. Equally exciting is the chance to reward CIMB customers, who are in for a treat based on various deals and fan-engagement initiatives related to CIMB Liga Super Malaysia,” said Tengku Zafrul.

CIMB is one of Malaysia and Southeast Asia's banking groups with presense in Singapore, , Cambodia, Brunei, , Myanmar, Laos and . , Hong Kong, , Korea, United States and United Kingdom are the other countries where they are rooted as well.

While just like the TM deal last week that was announced without revealing the value of the deal, considering that CIMB has a market capitalisation of approximately RM51.1 billion, it is safe to safe that the amount would not be insignificant.

“MFL is delighted and welcomes CIMB Bank as our new partner in Liga Malaysia. To have CIMB Bank, one of ASEAN & Malaysia’s fastest-growing bank, take a bold step to be the Title Sponsor in its maiden foray into our national league, epitomizes their ambition in achieving targets under their Forward23 blueprint.”

“We at MFL, have our very own strategic blueprint called Next50, and the key vision both CIMB and MFL share in our blueprints are growth and sustainability. This is the reason we felt that a partnership is only natural and both MFL and CIMB are happy to see this come to fruition at this ceremony.”

“We are also very encouraged to see more corporate sectors joining the Liga Malaysia family, which is proof that brands and businesses believe that MFL has increased the value of Malaysian football, as we are putting in every effort to reach our visions and missions in Next50," said Dato Hamidin Mohd Amin, the president of MFL.

