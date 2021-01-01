Chukwueze: Barcelona star Oshoala congratulates Villarreal forward on winning Europa League title

The 22-year-old has been praised by his compatriot after helping the Yellow Submarine clinch the European trophy for the first time in their history

Barcelona women forward Asisat Oshoala has congratulated Samuel Chukwueze after winning the Europa League title with Villarreal.

Unai Emery’s men won the trophy for the first time in their history after defeating Manchester United penalties.

The regular time had ended 1-1 after Edinson Cavani strike cancelled out Gerard Moreno's opening goal in the encounter.

Chukwueze made 11 appearances in the European competition, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the run to the title win.

The Super Eagles forward was, however, unable to feature in the final as he was still recuperating from the injury he suffered in the semi-final of the tournament against Arsenal.

Oshoala recently, who helped Barcelona to win the Women's Champions League has hailed the 22-year-old for clinching the trophy.

“Big up and congrats to my brother Chukwueze, Nigerians winning everywhere .....we lit. Chukwueze welcome to the club,” Oshoala tweeted.

Big up and congrats to my brother @chukwueze_8 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑👑👑👑👑 e no easy 🏆🏆🏆🥇🥇 — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) May 26, 2021

Besides Chukwueze winning the Europa League diadem, his compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi also recently helped Leicester City to clinch the FA Cup trophy.

Chukwueze made 40 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow Submarine, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in the 2020-21 season.

The winger rose through the ranks at Villarreal and was promoted to the first team in 2018 following his convincing showings in the youth setup.

The forward has made more than 100 appearances for the senior team across all competitions, scoring a number of goals.

Chukwueze remains a key member of the Nigeria national team and played a significant role as the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He has 19 caps for the three-time African champions since he made his debut in November 2018 against Uganda.