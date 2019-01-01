Christopher Nkunku: DR Congo prospect scores as RB Leipzig hold Bayer Leverkusen

Die Werkself were cruising to victory before the substitute helped the Red Bulls leave BayArena with a point

Christopher Nkunku got his second goal of the season as forced to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s outing.

The hosts were marching to their fifth victory of the season before the Franco-Congolese player came off the bench to ensure the game ended all square.

After a goalless first-half at the BayArena, Kevin Volland put Die Werkself ahead in the 66th minute after capitalising on Charles Aranguiz’s assist.

Nevertheless, Nkunku – who replaced Timo Werner in the 59th minute ensured the game ended without a winner, courtesy of his 78th-minute equaliser.

The strike was his second in the German topflight this season after his effort against Union Berlin in August.

Ademola Lookman was an unused substitute by manager Julian Nagelsmann as well as Mali international Amadou Haidara.

Born in and of Congolese descent, Nkunku who has featured for the French U16, U19, U20 and U21 team is eligible to represent DR Congo at international level.

Title-chasing Leipzig remain second on the log with 14 points after seven outings. They host Wolfsbury in their next outing after the international break.