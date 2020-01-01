Choupo-Moting hails fans after inspiring PSG to Champions League final

The Cameroon international is delighted with the support the Parisians received from their fans in the European competition

Eric Choupo-Moting has applauded fans for inspiring them to the final of the .

The 31-year-old striker featured as the Parisians handed a 3-0 defeat to in the semi-final of the competition on Tuesday.

The international, who has been key to the progress of Thomas Tuchel’s men in the European tournament, made a cameo appearance in the encounter after replacing Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians will now take on German giants Bayer Munich in the final of the competition at Estadio da Luz on Sunday.

Choupo-Moting has taken to social media to praise the club’s fans for their support against the Red Bull Arena outfit.

“The determination before and joy after the match [is great]. Thank you to the supporters, we felt the support from Paris,” Choupo-Moting posted on Instagram.

Choupo-Moting has featured five times in the Champions League this season and scored one goal, a decisive effort against , to help PSG advance into the semi-final.

In total, the forward has now made 19 appearances for the club in this campaign, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Choupo-Moting joined PSG on a two-year deal in the summer of 2018 as a free agent after leaving following their relegation from the Premier League.

The forward was handed a contract extension in July to enable him to complete in the 2019-20 season with the French club.

Since teaming up with the Parisians, he has won two titles, the Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue trophies.

Choupo-Moting is currently the Cameroon national team captain and has 55 caps for the West Africans, scoring 15 goals since he made his debut for the side in 2010.

The forward will hope to help PSG win the Champions League before his departure from the Parc des Princes outfit.