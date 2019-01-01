Chilwell says Liverpool star Robertson is the best full-back in the world

The Scotland international has established himself as one of the game's best since moving to Anfield in 2017

left-back Ben Chilwell has said that his counterpart Andy Robertson is the best full-back in the world.

The two highly rated left-backs will meet up on Saturday afternoon in a key early-season Premier League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool currently sit in first place in the table having won each of their seven league games thus far, with Leicester City in third place, seven points back of the Reds.

international Chilwell has developed into one of the Premier League's top left-backs during his time with Leicester, but says that every full-back in the world is currently looking up to Liverpool's Scottish star.

"He's a great player," Chilwell told Leicester's official website. "He's been the best full-back in the world, I'd say, and that's not even an exaggeration."

Chilwell, 22, says that he looks up to the 25-year-old Robertson for inspiration on how to become a better player.

"I definitely watch his game, as someone who's a little older, and when Liverpool are on TV, I watch him to see what he's doing and how I can improve," Chilwell continued.

"Someone like him, who's getting assists and going forward, he's one of the best.

"But he's also very good defensively as well so he's definitely someone that I look up to at the moment.

"Hopefully I can challenge him and I'm confident that I can be challenging him as one of the best in the world as well."

Prior to Robertson joining Liverpool, Chilwell himself had the opportunity to move to Merseyside in 2016.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was targeting Chilwell, who was 19 at the time, but the youngster ultimately committed to a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

Article continues below

Chilwell has said he has no regrets over his decision, having developed into a full England international during his time with the Foxes.

“Definitely no regrets. When I look at how the last four or five years have gone, starting eight games now for the England team is something I'm very happy with," Chilwell told Sky Sports.

Chilwell has started five of Leicester's seven Premier League games thus far in 2019-20, tallying one assist.