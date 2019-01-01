Chilwell calms talk of Man City move by saying nobody wants out of Leicester under Rodgers

With a new man in charge of the Foxes, anEngland international left-back attracting interest from afar sees no reason why he would want to leave

Ben Chilwell has calmed talk of a possible summer move to by stating that nobody wants out of Leicester now that Brendan Rodgers has taken the reins.

Transfer talk had built around a number of the Foxes’ star men amid a disjointed 2018-19 campaign at the King Power Stadium.

Claude Puel’s methods were not to the liking of everyone, while emerging talents started to register on the transfer radar of rivals.

Goal has revealed that defending champions City are among those monitoring Chilwell, but the international left-back is offering no encouragement to those at the Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old told Sky Sports on the impact of Rodgers’ arrival at Leicester, with the former Liverpool and Celtic boss picking up the baton from Puel: "You look at the young players that he's brought through and the way they've become some of the best players in the world.

"Yesterday I bumped into him in the corridor and he was pointing out things in my game he felt he could improve. That's music to my ears.

"He could have stayed in and won trophies, but he's come here because he believes in the squad. He thinks over the next few years we can be challenging in Europe, and he can improve us.

"There's no reason why any of us should move on. I've never seen it so energetic around here. Everyone's happy to see one of the biggest managers in the world coming to the club."

Chilwell claims Rodgers is already making an impression at Leicester, with the Northern Irishman looking for his side to move away from the tactical tinkering which held the Foxes back at times under the previous coaching regime.

He added: "He [Rodgers] wants training to be intense all the time.

"Not that Claude didn't, but he was a lot more tactical.

"Something he wants to introduce is playing with the ball and pressing high up the pitch. He's only been here a few days, but you can already see what his ambitions are.

Article continues below

"This season we've been better against the bigger teams because it suits us to sit in and counter attack.

"We've struggled against the lesser teams when we've had a lot more possession, because maybe it's been a bit too slow. It hasn't been intense and probably quite easy to play against.

"Breaking them down hasn't really been our strong point this season but hopefully, with a new manager coming in, he can really freshen things up."