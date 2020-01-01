Chievo Verona condemn racial abuse towards Nigeria’s Joel Obi

The Yellow and Blues have expressed their bitterness following the racial comment to the midfielder during Tuesday’s league game

Italian Serie B side Verona have condemned Michele Marconi’s racist comment towards Joel Obi during Tuesday’s league clash versus Pisa.

The Yellow and Blues held their hosts to a 2-2 draw at Stadio Romeo Anconetani, in a game which was overshadowed by an incident involving the international and the striker.

According to Chievo, Marconi used the phrase “the slave revolt” towards the former Milan and man in the first-half of the four-goal thriller.

The club frowned at the act while expressing their displeasure that the phrase ‘heard by most on the pitch’ was not followed by any punitive action.

“Following the racist phrase "The slave revolt" uttered by Pisa player Michele Marconi to midfielder Joel Obi during the first half of the Pisa match – Chievo Verona expresses the utmost solidarity towards its player, the subject of an infamous and squalid phrase, which has nothing to do with the most elementary and basic values of sport, ethics and respect,” a statement from the club read.

“Chievo Verona strongly condemns and strongly condemns the racist behaviour suffered by Joel Obi, and regrets that a phrase heard by most on the pitch is not followed by any disciplinary action: neither by the referee, nor by the assistant and fourth man, nor by the federal prosecutor.

“Chievo Verona, always a convinced supporter of the values of ethics, respect and fair play – will continue to remain at the forefront of the fight against all forms of racism or violence, on and off any playing field.”

Meanwhile, Pisa in their response have “distanced itself” from their opponents’ statement, insisting the alleged slur was not detected by match officials or the microphones around the pitch.

“Pisa Club distances itself from what was reported in a press release by Chievo Verona,” a statement read.

“The offending episode was not detected by the arbitration panel, nor by the leaders of Lega and Figc present on the sidelines, nor by the numerous television microphones present close to the protagonists.

“Our member, moreover, confirmed that he had not addressed any offensive epithet to the opposing player, let alone racially motivated.

“Pisa Sporting Club is always active in the social field, collaborates in integration and aid projects towards the weakest groups, following the example traced by its fans known throughout also for charitable initiatives and the fight against racism.

“Pisa Sporting Club, for these reasons, does not accept lessons in behaviour from anyone, let alone those who have certainly not distinguished themselves in recent years for the values of ethics, fair play and respect for the basic rules of sport.”

Obi joined Chievo in August, 2018 on a three-year contract after spending three seasons at outfit Torino.