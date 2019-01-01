Chicharito 'open' to playing in the MLS as Sevilla striker thinks about his future

The Mexican ace would be willing to accept an "opportunity" to play in the United States should one arise in the near future

striker Javier Hernandez has conceded he is "open" to securing a move to the , which he sees as a competition which is "improving" with each passing year.

The international began his professional career in his homeland with Guadalajara, before completing a dream switch to Premier League giants in 2010.

Not much was known about the striker dubbed 'Chicharito (Little Pea)' upon his arrival in , but he quickly established himself as one of the most deadly goalscorers in the top flight.

Hernandez helped United win two Premier League titles before being shipped out on loan to in 2014, and eventually left the club to join on a permanent deal the following year.

The 31-year-old returned to England with West Ham in 2017, where he spent two full seasons, but ultimately failed to replicate the same form he showed at Old Trafford.

On September 2, Hernandez signed a three-year contract with Sevilla and has since helped the team climb to third in the Liga standings, with one goal to his name from seven appearances.

He hasn't managed to establish himself as a regular at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium yet though, and as he approaches the latter stages of his career, it has been suggested he could make his bow in the MLS sooner rather than later.

When asked if he would consider undertaking a new challenge in the United States at some point, Mexico's all-time leading scorer told the LA Times: "Yes. Definitely.

"Look, I am always thinking about my future. I want to be as open as I can to any opportunity.

“MLS is a league that is improving. It is an opportunity. Every league is an opportunity.”

The has been mooted as a possible next destination for Hernandez, as the club looks to fill the void Zlatan Ibrahimovic left in the squad when he called time on his MLS adventure in early November.

Hernandez has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Carlos Vela, who finished as the top scorer in the MLS last season with 34 goals from 31 matches.

For now though, he remains focused on his duties at Sevilla, who are only one point behind and Real Madrid at the Liga summit after 14 fixtures.

Hernandez reportedly took a significant pay cut to join Sevilla over the summer, a sacrifice which was not lost on the club's director of football Monchi.

“Javier will give us a lot because at 31 years old, I see him at the peak of his career," he said.

"He arrived completely convinced by the project. Rarely have I seen a player who has sacrificed so much to sign for this club.

“How he has gambled on coming to Sevilla, it’s a huge example of the level the club is now at.”