Chicharito can't hide his Man Utd affection as he revels in stunning PSG scalp

The West Ham striker, who previously spent five years on the Red Devils' books, has welcomed Champions League progress for his former side

Javier Hernandez is “not going to lie” and admits he was thrilled to see former club dump out of the .

The international striker is currently a rival of the Red Devils having returned to English football at West Ham in 2017.

He does, however, boast strong ties to another United having previously spent five years on the books at Old Trafford between 2010 and 2015.

Chicharito admits that the Red Devils still hold a special place in his heart and he was as pleased as anybody to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side secure a thrilling 3-1 win in France on Wednesday and book their place in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

The 30-year-old frontman told Sky Sports: “Right now I'm in a British league, so I want any club from to win the Champions League.

“Of course, my old club, Manchester United, that type of comeback was the typical United way.

“I'm very glad, I'm not going to lie. The West Ham fans know how important that club is for me. They gave me the opportunity.

“I think England is glad when every British team goes through a round in the Champions League.

“I think the most important thing is seeing a very important club like Manchester United getting back to those positions.”

United had headed into the second leg of a heavyweight meeting with PSG trailing 2-0 on aggregate.

They were, however, to turn the tie on its head with a stunning showing at Parc des Princes.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku offered Solskjaer’s side hope, before a VAR-assisted penalty in stoppage-time allowed Marcus Rashford to complete a remarkable turnaround.

United are now waiting to discover who they will be paired with in the last eight draw on March 15.

Hernandez, meanwhile, is chasing down a top-half finish in the Premier League with West Ham and has a reunion with the Red Devils to look forward to at Old Trafford on April 13.