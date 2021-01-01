'Need a vaccine for scoring goals' - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo frustrated by missed chances against Bengaluru

Chennaiyin missed plenty of chances against Bengaluru and their head coach wasn't happy about it...

Bengaluru held Chennaiyin to a goalless draw in the Indian Super League 2020-21 encounter at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

The draw was a major setback for the Marina Machans as they created plenty of chances but failed to hit the back of the net. Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo said that his team needs to keep moving forward and overcome the result. He was, however, disappointed as his team failed to pick all three points from the game.

"So many good games and so many chances. I think if I just know the statistics. But let's keep going and play football. Don't give up. That is our destiny," Laszlo said after the game.

"Every game in which we don't get the three points is painful. Because I want to win every game and I try to prepare my team for victory, not to draw or not to lose. You have to accept sometimes the opponents have a better day or we're unlucky. We are more or less unlucky with scoring goals and if he had won today, we could have closde the gap. But I don't give up because we have four games and if the performance is the same, maybe we will score the goals. And we don't give up," he added.

Laszlo was animated in the dugout and expressed his frustration as his team missed chance after chance.

When he was asked why his team kept missing chances, he replied, "If I knew it 100 per cent. I will tell it to my players and then to the media. We are fighting against Covid. Maybe somebody can give me a vaccine for goalscoring. I just think there are so many clear chances. So unlucky. It's not even bad decisions.

"Every team, every football coach can teach how to create chances, how to get in behind the defence. But I think we defending relatively well. This is not even a concentration or lack of fortune."

One of the major positives for Chennaiyin throughout the game was their defending. And Laszlo believes that disallowing Bengaluru chances with the resources he had is a good achievement but they need to improve on the finishing.

"The opponent is also on the field. The opponent also creates chances but in this game, (there were) no chances. Vishal had a very quiet evening. Against Bengaluru, they are a top team, and to create so many chances and to not allow them a chance is good with our resources. I don't think it could be better. It could be better with our finishing," he said.

On availability of Thapa, the coach said, "He trained with us for a week. I plan to play with him the 90 minutes. But at the half-time, he told me that he felt a little bit pain but I decided for myself to protect him. Thapa is not injured but I took him out to make sure nothing happens".

Laszlo was also happy with Manuel Lanzarote's ability to create goals, "This is what we missed after Rafa (Crivellaro) went out. Lanzarote is not a player who is a great runner but he's great on the ball. Even today with his performance he helped us create many chances".