Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi returns to England squad after injury absence

The teenage star has fought his way back into the international fold after a long injury lay off and could now add to his two caps for the Three Lions

Gareth Southgate has included teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi in his latest squad for upcoming qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

The 19-year-old returned from a serious Achilles injury at the end of September, which had kept him out of action since September.

The talented winger has since featured in 10 matches across all competitions for Chelsea, scoring once, while helping the team climb to fourth in the Premier League table.

Hudson-Odoi also appeared for England's U21's in a 5-1 win over last month, scoring two goals and generally wreaking havoc in the final third of the pitch.

The Chelsea youngster has been rewarded for his recent performances with a call up to England's senior squad, with the international break set to take effect next week.

Southgate's men only a need a single point to qualify for next year's European Championships, but will be expected to win against Montenegro at Wembley on November 14 in comfortable fashion, before taking in a trip to Kosovo three days later.

Article continues below

's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been brought back into the fold after a long period out of action, having contributed four goals in 12 matches for Jurgen Klopp's side at the start of the new season.

More to follow.