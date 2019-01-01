Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton
Chelsea rescued a point through a late Eden Hazard strike against Wolves in the Premier League last weekend and a tough away trip to Everton now awaits.
The Toffees will be looking to bounce back as they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 in the last minute against Newcastle United last time out.
There is some pressure on both Maurizio Sarri and Marco Silva ahead of Sunday's clash at Goodison Park, but the Italian does at least have a Europa League quarter-final to fall back on, with his side facing Slavia Prague in the last eight.
Chelsea Injuries
Chelsea have close to a full complement of players available, barring any late injuries in training, ahead of kick-off on Sunday. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still bidding to reach full fitness as he manages the back problem that has plagued him over his career.
Several first-team players were rested in the midweek trip to face Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League, but most of them still had to make the 2,600-mile round trip.
The rested players included Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard and David Luiz, with all three expected to return to the starting XI to face Everton.
Davide Zappacosta may well miss out having been injured in the second half against Dynamo although he would've likely dropped out for Cesar Azpilicueta anyway.
Suspensions
Neither Chelsea nor Everton have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Sunday's match.
Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up
Chelsea will go with their strongest possible line-up to face Everton, who represent tough opposition as Sarri's side aim to improve their hopes of finishing in the top four.
The Italian has only selected Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante for every match, but much of his line-up is predictable as he remains confident in his 4-3-3 formation.
The 60-year-old doesn't often rotate for Premier League games, but Willian and Pedro are fighting for a starting berth alongside Hazard and Higuain.
It is a similar story in midfield as Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Loftus-Cheek fight over one spot in the central area of the pitch.
Everton Team News
Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma has been widely praised for his Toffees displays, but he is unavailable to face his parent club due to Premier League rules. Leighton Baines is also expected to be out with a back injury.
Seamus Coleman withdrew from the Newcastle game with sickness, but he is likely to return. Phil Jagielka, meanwhile, is a doubt with a knock.
TV channel & kick-off time
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 4:30pm GMT (12:30pm ET) on Sunday and will be shown like on Sky Sports in the UK. In the US, the game is available on NBC Sports.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Everton are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D3 L3), failing to score in each of the last five. They last failed to score in six consecutive league games against an opponent vs Southampton between 1972 and 1979 (a run of seven).
-
The last two Premier League meetings between Everton and Chelsea have finished 0-0. Only four fixtures in the competition’s history have finished goalless in three consecutive games (Arsenal vs QPR, Aston Villa vs Man Utd, Charlton vs Middlesbrough and Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday).
-
Everton have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games (D3 L4), while the Toffees haven’t beaten a ‘big six’ side in the league since January 2017 (4-0 v Man City), drawing seven and losing 18 since.
-
Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 48% of Chelsea’s 50 Premier League goals this season (13 goals, 11 assists), the highest ratio in the division. The highest percentage of goals a Chelsea player has been involved in over a full Premier League season is 47%, by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (scored or assisted 32 of Chelsea’s 68 goals).
-
At no ground has Chelsea’s Eden Hazard played more Premier League games without scoring than he has at Goodison Park (6, level with Selhurst Park).