Chelsea target Onana fulfills promise to prison inmate in Ghana

The Ajax star melted the hearts of many with his kind gesture

Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana honoured a promise by sending over a signed jersey and a pair of gloves for a prison inmate in on Wednesday.

Last week, the international was alerted to a TV documentary on football and reformation at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison in Ghana, where inmate Arhin Aboagye named the Ajax man as his idol after featuring in a Prison’s Champion of Champions Cup match.

The production was titled 'Football Behind Bars'.



In response, Onana pledged to send the Ghanaian a pair of goalkeeper's gloves and a signed jersey.

Arhin, keep up the great work.

I'll send you my signed shirt and gloves. I look forward to seeing you stop more penalties wearing them!



AO24 — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 18, 2020

The target indeed fulfilled his words on Wednesday.

"Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana promised Arhim Aboagye signed jersey and gloves after seeing Juliet Bawuah's story from the Nsawam Prison. The package has landed. Thank you Andre Onana," TV3 head of sports Michael Oti tweeted.

Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana promised Arhim Aboagye signed jersey and gloves after seeing @julietbawuah's story from the Nsawam Prison.



The package has landed. Thank you @AndreyOnana pic.twitter.com/3aD3cK0XU2 — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 26, 2020

A product of the famous La Masia academy of Spanish giants , Cameroon No.1 Onana rose to prominence in the Uefa last season where he helped Ajax to reach the semi-final of the competition.

His fine performances has reportedly made him a target for a host of top European clubs, including Chelsea.






