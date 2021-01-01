'We love you but we love Chelsea even more' - Nigeria fans react to Lampard dismissal

The Blues have parted ways with the English manager on Monday, after 18 months at the helm of affairs

Football enthusiasts in have taken to social media to react to the dismissal of Frank Lampard as manager.

Lampard, who returned to Stamford Bridge as a manager in July 2019, was sacked on Monday due to the club's poor run of results in the Premier League.

Although Chelsea advanced in the on Sunday following a 3-1 win over Luton Town, the Blues are ninth in the English top-flight table with just two wins in their last eight league matches.

Article continues below

More teams

Lampard’s sack did not come as a surprise to Nigerians because they believe the club's ambition is paramount even though the former club captain needed more time to succeed.

Really sorry for Frank Lampard. He is still going to be a great coach. He needs more time. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) January 25, 2021

I don’t pity Frank Lampard cos he did worse as a player to play a role in jeopardizing and frustrating poorly-performing managers and getting them sacked. He’s lucky he even had players and back room staff members who respected him. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) January 25, 2021

Chelsea supporters will probably be having conversations about Tuchel (or whoever comes in) 18 months from now, maybe sooner.



The club has to stick to its guns at some point. — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) January 25, 2021

we Love you, but we Love Chelsea even more. 💙💙 #Farewell Lampard — KAYMIGHTY™ 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Am_mighty) January 25, 2021

Thank you Lampard, wish you the best of luck. My opinion, good decision for everyone involved. At @ChelseaFC the standard is high and that’s the way it should be. — David Aderinokun (@daderinokun) January 25, 2021

@ChelseaFC thank you for finally doing the needful. Lampard weldone and wish you the best but Chelsea needs to move forward. #byelampard — Wemziee (@umoh16) January 25, 2021

First pl goal under lampard - mount

Last pl goal under lampard - mount

Match made in heaven 💙 — Rola (@kofoworola__a) January 25, 2021

In the beginning he was being PAMPERED

But with bad results ensuring Chelsea's growth has been HAMPERED

Even his most loyal fans have SCAMPERED..



That's the story of Frank LAMPARD. — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) January 25, 2021

Gave Lampard my full support especially after his first season with Chelsea but with such huge spending during the window, a lot more was expected from him pic.twitter.com/DXI2AJY0wT — Ayomikun Elemikan🇳🇬 (@ayomikunpress) January 25, 2021

Lampard needs to coach a smaller club with no pressure, play that his exciting football and basically build his reputation as a coach — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) January 25, 2021

Poor Lampard.

I believe every manager needs some time. He got good players. They just need time to gel. But I guess Chelsea does not have patience. I wish the next coach luck.#EPL #GloryGloryManUnited#ChelseaFC — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) January 25, 2021

It breaks my heart seeing you go, I really wanted you to do well in Chelsea😢. Goodbye Super Frank Lampard 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sXx4wcgBei — Chelsea Babe (@debbie_chelsea) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard is sacked, pain and happiness for me. — HayWhy 💙 (@haywhyfresh3) January 25, 2021

So sad for Lampard.

Wish you all the best in your future managerial career.

On a serious note, Chelsea invested too much and can't afford not to be in the top 4. — Agada felix (@agada_felix) January 25, 2021