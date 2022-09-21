Chelsea sack commercial director over 'inappropriate messages' following internal investigation

Chelsea commercial director Damian Willoughby has been sacked due to "evidence of inappropriate messages", the club has confirmed.

Willougby appointed last month

Investigated over improper messages

Sacking confirmed by club spokesman

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea hired Willoughby as their new commercial director in August but were subsequently presented with evidence that he had sent "inappropriate messages" to a football finance agent prior to joining the club. The Blues have now confirmed his departure after an internal investigation into the matter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club," a Chelsea spokesman said.

"While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the club’s new ownership."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A consortium led by businessman Todd Boehly completed a £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea in May 2022, leading to a turnover in staff as the new owners begin to reshape the club. Willoughby was among those drafted in, having previously worked at the club between 2007 and 2010, but he has been dismissed as a result of the messages sent last year - as first reported by The Telegraph.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea's men's team do not play again until October 1, following the conclusion of the international break, with a London derby clash away at Crystal Palace on the cards.