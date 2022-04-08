Chelsea’s Tuchel urges Mendy to prove he's a 'true champion' after glaring mistakes

After recent poor performances, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged Edouard Mendy to accept and live with his mistakes.

Addressing the form of the Senegalese shot-stopper, the German added that he should focus on helping the Blues in the next games with top performances by staying calm and focused.

"It is so obvious. I hope it does not affect his self-confidence too much," Tuchel told reporters during a presser on Friday.

"This is what goalkeeping is also about, to accept mistakes and live with his mistakes and go back and help your team with performance, focus, re-focus, stay calm, and stay confident."

Tuchel believes Mendy was not free of mistakes previously when he showed top performances and stated he believes the goalkeeper can rediscover himself before they face Real Madrid in the return leg of the Champions League quarter-final after a 3-1 home loss.

"He was never fully free of mistakes, also not last season," explained Tuchel. "We helped him better.

"Maybe sometimes we were luckier. Of course, he can solve this situation much, much better [against Real Madrid] and he knows it.

"Once you play at this high level, you are in the spotlight. When you are so successful, like Edouard [has been] in the last couple of months, win so many trophies, and have as many successful games as he has, you are more in the spotlight.

"In any match, it is bad timing to do a mistake like this, but in a quarter-final, an occasion like this against Real Madrid is one of the worst moments you can do it.

"This is normally what goalkeepers, what Edouard is made of. Now he can prove he is a true champion."

On team news, the tactician revealed that Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech are doubtful ahead of their match against Southampton on Saturday.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out," he concluded.

"We are a bit in doubt with Romelu [Lukaku] and [Hakim] Ziyech. They were not in training due to little problems yesterday [Thursday].

"We need a test to see if they are in training at three o’clock and available for tomorrow."

The away game against the Saints is a chance for the Blues to fight for a win after previous losses to Brentford and Real Madrid.