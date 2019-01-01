Chelsea loanee Aina set to complete £8.7m permanent Torino switch

The Blues are keen to reduce the number of loan players on their books this summer, though are keen to continue with their policy of recent years

full-back Ola Aina is set to complete an £8.7 million ($11.5m) move to after an impressive loan spell with the outfit.

Goal understands the option to sign the international on a permanent basis will be taken up by Walter Mazzarri's side with the 22-year-old having made 23 appearances in this season.

Aina - who spent last season on loan at - is likely to be the first of many of Chelsea's infamous loan army to leave the club this summer as the Blues aim to trim their squad of fringe players.

The likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenneth Omeruo, Victorien Angban, Mario Pasalic, Jay Dasilva, Tomas Kalas and Danilo Pantic are all being lined up for departures from Stamford Bridge.

After a shaky start, Bakayoko has become a regular starter at , and though the Rossoneri are keen to keep the international, his future is likely to hinge on whether qualification can be secured at San Siro.

It is understood, however, that Milan could look to negotiate the previously agreed £30m ($39.7m) fee to sign Bakayoko on a permanent basis.

Omeruo, meanwhile, has impressed for in , and the Spanish side are keen to keep hold of the Nigeria international. They may, however, struggle to raise the funds for the £4.2m ($5.6m) option on his current loan deal.

Elsewhere Pasalic would cost £13.25m ($17.5m) while Pantic is believed to be available for £2.6m ($3.4m) should Partizan try to sign him.

Dasilva and Kalas have shown good form for , and the Championship club are in talks over deals for the pair, as well as Kasey Palmer after he joined them at Ashton Gate in January.

Lucas Piazon, Todd Kane and Bradley Collins, who are currently plying their trades at , Hull City and Burton Albion respectively, are all out of contract this summer and may well also be let go to pastures new.

Article continues below

Chelsea are looking to cut the number of players they have out on loan, with FIFA proposals set to force them to alter their strategy of recent years.

The world governing body has plans in place to limit the number of professionals allowed to leave on loan from each club to between six and eight from the 2020-21 season, though there will be exemptions granted to homegrown under-21 players when loaned out domestically.

Former Blues midfielder Eddie Newton currently oversees Chelsea's raft of loanees, which currently numbers 41 players, with assistance provided by fellow ex-Stamford Bridge heroes Tore Andre Flo, Paulo Ferreira and Joe Cole.