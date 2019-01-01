Chelsea in talks to extend Willian's deal despite Barcelona interest

The Brazilian forward has been described as an example to the young attackers in the Blues squad as the club opens talks over a new contract

Willian is keen to remain at amid interest from , with the Brazilian's representatives currently in talks with the London club over a contract extension.

In January, the 31-year-old will be free to discuss terms with other clubs over a prospective move as his current £120,000-a-week contract is set to expire in June 2020. Barca are closely monitoring the situation.

The length of contract offered to Willian could be pivotal to the ongoing talks at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues historically only offering players over the age of 30 rolling one-year extensions.

They did, however, break that policy recently with longer deals tabled for David Luiz and Olivier Giroud.

Andre Cury, Barcelona representative in , and Eric Abidal, the club's director of football, have a positive relationship with Willian's entourage. The club had previously made a lucrative offer to sign the player in 2018, only for the deal to fall through.

“The only real offer I had to leave Chelsea came from Barcelona last year, after the World Cup,” Willian told DAZN.

“Barca presented an offer to Chelsea but it was rejected. That was the only time I ever had to discuss something like that with my family, but we really love it here [in London]. So there were several factors that helped me stay.”

Manager Frank Lampard stated recently that he would like to see Willian remain at Stamford Bridge as the Brazil international rediscovers his best form under his former team-mate.

“The word isn't 'no-brainer' because I can't get involved in the money, that's up to the club to do. But everyone sees how much I'm relying on him and what he's producing. I love him at this football club, so there's my answer,” Lampard said of Willian ahead of the current international break.

Willian himself has weighed in on his future, telling Esporte Interativo that it would be his preference to remain with the Blues.

“I'm very happy here at Chelsea,” he said. “My contract is ending now and at the end of the season it's over, but I'm happy and I plan to stay here.”

Chelsea's No. 10 had also been linked with a return to playing under Maurizio Sarri at , but it is understood that the Bianconeri are not interested as Christian Eriksen tops the Italian side's wishlist heading into the January transfer window.

Back in London, the Blues are also looking at renewing a host of other contracts at the club, with youngsters Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Tino Anjorin all earmarked for extensions.

Meanwhile, old heads Pedro and Giroud have just one year left on their respective deals and are struggling to break into Lampard's starting XI.

Additional reporting from Barcelona Correspondent Ignasi Oliva and Juventus Correspondent Romeo Agresti.