'Chelsea have to make Hudson-Odoi stay' – Rudiger considers new contract to be essential

The Blues defender considers it to be imperative that a hot prospect is not allowed to leave west London, despite a transfer request being handed in

Antonio Rudiger has called on Chelsea to agree a new contract with Callum Hudson-Odoi and end talk of a possible move to Bayern Munich, with the Blues told they “have to make him stay”.

Goal revealed two weeks ago that the talented teenager had become the subject of a £35 million ($45m) bid from the Bundesliga champions.

The Bavarians are eager to buy into potential which was showcased again on the 18-year-old’s most recent outing, as he found the target in an FA Cup fourth round win over Sheffield Wednesday.

A start in that contest had been handed to the youngster despite, as confirmed by Goal, a transfer request having been handed in at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi has refused to be drawn on that push for the exits and what his immediate future holds, but Chelsea have made no secret of their desire to keep him in west London.

Rudiger considers such a move to be imperative, with it vital that the Blues are able to retain the services of a highly-rated academy graduate and keep him out of the clutches of a European rival.

The German defender said of the Hudson-Odoi saga: “What I can say is clear: Chelsea have to make him stay.

“It will be a pity if this young talent leaves us.

“He decides his future but Chelsea need to give him a new contract.”

Rudiger has previously admitted to having been asked about life in the Bundesliga by Hudson-Odoi.

He said earlier in January: “He just asked me about normal things.

“At the end of the day, he decides about his future.

“He's a quality player. You can see how he dribbles, how he goes one against one, he can be good for us.”

Hudson-Odoi told BBC Sport when quizzed on the Bayern talk after helping Chelsea to a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday: "I don't know. I can't say.

“I just keep working hard and you never know what happens. I can't say [if I spoke to Bayern].”

Hudson-Odoi’s current contract at Stamford Bridge is only due to run until the summer of 2020.