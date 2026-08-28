Chelsea are one of those clubs in England who never stay out of the spotlight for long. Even in quieter spells, there's always something happening at Stamford Bridge. Anyone who wants to follow every competitive match properly needs to know one thing: the rights sit with different broadcasters depending on the competition. That means one subscription won't cover everything. The key broadcasters for Chelsea, and where you won't miss a single match, are set out clearly here.

Chelsea, all the broadcast information at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?



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Watch Chelsea live on TV and livestream in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

In Germany, Sky remains the main home of the Premier League. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either as a standalone game or in conference format. Chelsea's matches are all covered there. Anyone not watching on traditional television can also stream them on Sky Go or WOW.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky have significantly strengthened their England package. They now show not only the Premier League live, but also the Carabao Cup. Put simply, when Chelsea are playing in the League Cup, you'll find those matches in full on Sky.

As for the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. The streaming service shows the matches live, which means every Chelsea match in either competition is available there as soon as the Blues are on the pitch.

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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When it comes to the Champions League, the rights are split. Most Chelsea matches are shown live on DAZN. Amazon Prime Video also has one selected top match exclusively every Tuesday and, depending on the schedule, that can sometimes be a Chelsea game or, more generally, one involving English teams.

From 2027/28, Champions League coverage will change significantly. Paramount+ are joining as a new entrant and will show the majority of matches in future. All the details on the new rights distribution are available here. In short, Paramount+ should be firmly on your radar from 2027/28.

Should Chelsea reach the Champions League final, the match will, as usual, also be shown on free-to-air TV. In Germany, ZDF is the established broadcaster for that and the final is a regular fixture in its schedule.

Try Amazon Prime Video Tuesday's Champions League top match exclusively

Chelsea, all the broadcast information at a glance: the SPOX live ticker

SPOX provides live text coverage of selected Blues matches in national and international competitions. You'll find the live ticker here shortly before kick-off.

Chelsea broadcast: the club at a glance