Chelsea fans boo Jorginho as pressure continues to grow on Sarri

The club's summer signing is still struggling to impress at Stamford Bridge and he was on the receiving end of more criticism in Thursday's victory

fans continued to boo Jorginho throughout the club's 3-0 second-leg win over in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Blues cruised to a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Swedish side to advance to the last 16 of the Europa League courtesy of second-leg goals from Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, the win wasn't enough to calm supporters as pressure continues to mount on manager Maurizio Sarri as his summer signing continues to struggle influence games.

The midfielder joined the London club back in July from Napoli for a £57m (€65m/$86m) with the idea that the Italian would become the main playmaker for the "Sarri-ball" style of football.

This has struggled to work to it's full potential this season, with pressure mounting on the Chelsea manager following embarrasing defeats to both and Bournemouth.

Despite the club's victory over Malmo, fans continued to show their frustration at the style of football which revolves primarily around Jorginho.

The pressure surrounding Sarri is only intensified by his reluctance to utilise hot prospect Hudson-Odoi more often, especially as his main summer signing continutes to flop.

The 18-year-old's qualities were only evident in Chelsea's victory, with the winger bagging the club's third goal and ultimately securing their qualificaiton for the last 16 of the competition.

Hudson-Odoi avoiding a move to in January, uncertainty still surrounds Hudson-Odoi's long-term future.

Article continues below

Hudson-Odoi didn't manage to fully materialise in the January transfer window despite multiple bids, and uncertainty still surrounds Hudson-Odoi's long-term future.

Chelsea supporters also made their feelings known throughout the 90 minutes against Malmo, chanting: "Hudson-Odoi, we want you to stay."

More to follow...