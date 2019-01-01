Chelsea face Manchester United while Liverpool host Arsenal in Carabao Cup fourth round
Chelsea have been drawn to play Manchester United while Liverpool will host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Holders Manchester City were drawn at home to Southampton, Aston Villa host Midlands rivals Wolves while Everton will take on Watford at Goodison Park.
Leicester are the only Premier League side to face lower league oppositon in the form of a trip to last season's semi-finalists Burton.
League Two Crawley, who knocked out Championship side Stoke on penalites, will play Sunderland.
Oxford United, who thrashed West Ham 4-0, were rewarded with a home tie against Tottenham's conquerers Colchester.
Ties will be played on the week commencing 28 October 2019.
Draw in full:
Everton v Watford
Aston Villa v Wolves
Manchester City v Southampton
Burton Albion v Leicester
Crawley v Colchester
Chelsea v Manchester United
Oxford v Sunderland
Liverpool v Arsenal
More to follow.