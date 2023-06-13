Chelsea eyeing Kylian Mbappe transfer swoop after PSG contract bombshell

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a transfer swoop for Kylian Mbappe after the forward informed PSG that he won't activate his contract extension option.

Mbappe won't extend PSG deal until 2025

Club plans to sell him this summer

Chelsea join the race along with Real Madrid and Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? The French forward sent the Ligue 1 champions a letter informing them about his decision that he won't extend his deal to 2025, which has left the Parisians desperate to offload him in the summer to avoid letting him leave as a free agent in 2024. According to The Times, PSG are still keen to strike a deal that would allow him to be at Parc des Princes for another season, which has alerted Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues had shown interest in Mbappe before he signed a new contract at PSG in May last year, and they are now back on red alert for the forward. Manchester United are also thought to be alongside long-term suitors Real Madrid, who are still believed to be the frontrunners to sign the 2018 World Cup winner.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Los Blancos desperately need a striker after bidding goodbye to veteran forward Karim Benzema a week ago, and the chance to land their prime transfer target as early as this summer may be too good an opportunity to turn down. However, Madrid president Florentino Perez recently suggested that Mbappe would play at the Santiago Bernabeu "next year" instead of in the 2023-24 season.

WHAT NEXT? The next few weeks will be crucial as PSG remain adamant that they will not allow Mbappe to leave for free next summer. However, it remains to be seen which club he will play for next, given that it currently appears to be a three-horse race between Real Madrid, Chelsea and United.