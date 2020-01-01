Chelsea defender Rudiger donates $101,000 for free education in Sierra Leone

The 26-year-old made the pledge during his meeting with the President of the West African nation on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment summit

centre-back Antonio Rudiger has donated the sum of $101,000 to support free quality education in Sierra Leone.

The international was born to Sierra Leonean parents in Berlin and underlined his love for his African roots with the benevolent act.

After falling to a 1-0 loss with Chelsea on Saturday, Rudiger met with President Julius Maada Bio at the United Kingdom-Africa Investment summit in London to support Sierra Leone’s Free Quality Education initiative.

“Sierra Leone is my home. I’m not the talking type of a person, I am about action. You can count on us and do not hesitate,” Rudiger said.

“We are here to support your vision and agenda, especially on education. I am ready to take on my responsibility to change the narrative and image of Sierra Leone.”

President Bio, on his part, assured the 26-year-old defender that his donations would be transparently utilised to enhance the quality of education in the country.

Rudiger presented his signed Chelsea shirt to the President and was honoured as an ambassador of the West African country.