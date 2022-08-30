Chelsea agree personal terms with Aubameyang as Barcelona hold out for £21.4m transfer fee

- Chelsea close to bringing in new striker
- Aubameyang wants future decided ASAP
- Barca hoping to sign Blues' Marcos Alonso
WHAT'S HAPPENING? Chelsea are edging closer to signing Aubameyang, GOAL understands, having agreed personal terms with the striker. Barca want £21.4m for the Gabon international and talks between the two clubs are progressing well.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang is set to pen an initial two-year contract at Stamford Bridge with an option for a further year. The player is hoping to have his future decided swiftly, as he is currently staying in a hotel after he was the victim of a home invasion and robbery last week. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a close relationship with Aubameyang from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, and after a wobbly start to 2022-23, the head coach hopes the Gabon international can bring a spark to the club.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona are hoping that Aubameyang's departure - and the potential exit of Miralem Pjanic - will free up funds and allow them to strengthen before the transfer window closes. GOAL understands they are confident of securing a deal for Chelsea left-back Alonso.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will have to fare without Aubameyang for their next game, a trip to St Mary's to take on Southampton on Tuesday evening.