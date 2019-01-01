Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool: How Matip & Tomori eclipsed Abraham, Mane & Salah

Which of Africa’s stars came out on top in the blockbuster showdown of the weekend?

Prior to Sunday’s meeting between and at Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard had decisions to make over whether to keep Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham in his starting XI for what would be one of the biggest games of their careers so far.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip found themselves in direct competition with the young Anglo- duo, whilst Sadio Mane was set to be a key man on the left flank.

In the first half, Abraham had by far his most difficult game in a Chelsea shirt; after a couple of misplaced early touches, he needed another five minutes to receive the ball; this time showing strength against Matip.

However, he lost six duels against the Liverpool centre back duo as Virgil Van Dijk dominated him in the air and Matip’s extremely aggressive marking kept him largely quiet on the ground. The defender was having an excellent first half, twice breaking Chelsea’s lines with forward passes and revelling in playing a high defensive line with Van Dijk covering him.

The big chance for Abraham came after 24 minutes when he broke the offside trap and had a one-on-one with Adrian. His finish failed to beat the goalkeeper as he didn’t change the angle of his approach and allowed the Spaniard to get his angles covered. It was a good run, though, with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing him onside from Andreas Christensen’s through-ball.

Late in the half, he threatened again as he stayed onside to head just wide from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross. He had managed to escape from Matip, but it was nothing more than a half-chance with the delivery just behind him.

The second period followed a similar pattern; Abraham’s usually excellent lay-offs with his back-to-goal really came off – with Liverpool tracking the runners very well – while Van Dijk continued to win the long kicks towards the striker’s head.

Once again, there was a half-chance as Azpilicueta’s low cross to the near post was flicked towards goal by Abraham, but Matip had stuck to him and that physical contact meant only a weak effort by the striker.

Can Tammy Abraham outshine Drogba's records at Chelsea? 🤔https://t.co/7k5x5CPXyd pic.twitter.com/klLBozOFl3 — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) August 27, 2019

Michy Batshuayi replaced Abraham after 76 minutes, and although he himself had a presentable headed chance, he didn’t offer the same out-ball as the 21-year-old and struggled to make himself available for teammates.

Overall, Matip and Van Dijk won the battle against the striker. That is no surprise considering their physicality and quality and also no disgrace for the youngster, who will have learnt a lot about facing the very top central defenders. He went off with a slight knock, as he did at , and managing himself through games physically is something he will need to learn with experience.

By full-time, Matip had made nine clearances, won five of his six aerial duels and made three tackles. It was a Rolls Royce display from one of the league’s move underrated central defenders.

Included were also several crucial interventions by stepping into midfield to win the ball against Mason Mount, aggressive challenges in the Chelsea half to beat N’Golo Kante and Batshuayi to the ball, and a crucial headed clearance against Kurt Zouma.

Arguably though, for both of Batshuayi and Mount’s late chances, Matip had lost his bearings slightly and by the latter, he looked visibly weary trying to get back into position at the near post.

On the other side, Mane and Salah, both in their usual wide forward roles, had relatively disappointing outings.

The man started really well, keeping the ball in tight spaces brilliantly and cleverly drawing the free kick for the opener.

He had a headed chance wide early in the second period too, but was eventually taken off after 70 minutes with a small injury which perhaps explained his subdued performance and lack of defensive work as Cesar Azpilicueta got forward unabated in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp told the media after the game about the reason for the change:

“It was a knock on the bone, around the knee, and a dead leg – that’s an awful combination,” the German coach began. “He tried everything but I think you saw, there was one counter situation when he really tried and I would say on a non-dead-leg day he will get that ball, but no chance and then we say ‘come on, now we have to do it’ and changed.

“That’s it.”

Salah, meanwhile, had a very lively game, but found himself up against a superb defensive display by Tomori. The Canada-born defender has gone somewhat under the radar as Mount and Abraham grab headlines with their goals. However, his improvement from game-to-game this season alone has been impressive.

His first half was steady, passing safely to his midfielders and generally defending well when covering behind his left. There were two pieces of strong defending on Salah to read a one-two and shield the ball out of play, and then hold off the Egyptian after another good read and win a freekick.

However, there was a yellow card as he raced out of defence to try to win the ball from Jordan Henderson between-the-lines after Mateo Kovacic had left the team shape, and Matip had picked out the Liverpool captain superbly.

In the second half, Tomori visibly grew in confidence; his passing range became more adventurous with several switches of play out to the right flank, though there were some rash moments as he sliced a clearance out for a corner and headed a long ball out for a throw-in.

Defensively though, he was superb; on numerous occasions, Liverpool looked for depth passes behind Marcos Alonso, who was playing very high up. Salah found himself one-versus-one with Tomori over and over again, but the defender showed his incredible pace to make tackles or read the danger.

In total, he ended with five tackles to his name. Central defenders traditionally never made many tackles, but the fact that Matip and Tomori were so proficient at that area shows just how exposed they were – and how well they dealt with that.

It was largely down to the 21-year-old that Salah had just a single shot in the game – cutting inside Tomori in the first half and seeing his shot blocked by Christensen.

Overall, Salah did not make a single successful dribble and had six unsuccessful touches; essentially a heavy first touch under pressure where he lost possession.

By the end, both Abraham and Salah came off disappointed with their attacking output, whilst Matip and Tomori were arguably the two best players on the field. It felt like Abraham had arrived with his hat-trick at Wolves, and Sunday was possibly Tomori’s grand unveiling.

“I also want to single out Tomori,” Lampard told journalists after the match. “To go up against Mohamed Salah, who is lethal in every sense and deal with him for pace…everything he did today I thought was class and they are the signs I’m looking for individually.

"I thought his performance was brilliant.”

If he continues in this form, it looks certain that , Nigeria and Canada will be fighting to secure his international future, particularly with just a fortnight to go until the next round of international fixtures

“I'm a citizen of all three [countries] so we'll see,” Tomori said, as per the Daily Mail. “I was born in Canada, and lived there about seven or eight months old.

“My family is Nigerian, obviously I live in England,” he added. "It’s nice to have that.

“I can't play Under-21 football anymore, so [for] the last international break I didn't get called up to anyone. Next one maybe we'll see.'