'Change is coming!' - Man Utd CEO Arnold confident Ten Hag appointment will lead to turnaround

The CEO says the Red Devils are determined to achieve success after another dismal season under the Dutch coach

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold is confident the appointment of Erik ten Hag will help the club to achieve long-term success, albeit warning it won't be achieved "overnight".

The Red Devils endured a miserable 2021-22 campaign which saw them miss out on silverware and a place in next season's Champions League.

Ten Hag has been charged with guiding the team going forward and the club's chief executive has urged fans to be patient.

What did Arnold say about Man Utd's future?

"Suffice to say we are not happy with where we are in terms of performance on the pitch," Arnold said at a fans' forum.

"We understand fans are frustrated and want to see change and improvement and I can assure you that we share that frustration very intensely within the club.

"We also feel confidence that change is coming because of the action being taken to drive long-term success.

"The appointment of Erik ten Hag was the most visible example of that action and the most important. Success won't be achieved overnight but we are determined to get there."

What role will Ten Hag play in rebuilding Man Utd?

United's football director John Murtough said at the fans' forum that Ten Hag will have some influence when it comes to recruiting new players this summer and that a few academy graduates are expected to come through to the senior team.

"Erik will aim to maximise the potential of existing players while building towards long-term success," he said.

"The squad will be strengthened and renewed this summer and Erik will be a key voice in this process, together with the recruitment department to identify and secure targets.

"There remains huge potential in the existing squad and strong academy talent coming through."

