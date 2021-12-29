Chanathip at the double as Thailand batter Indonesia

Thailand have one hand on the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup trophy as a brace from Chanathip Songkrasin helped them ease past Indonesia 4-0 in the first leg of the final at Singapore’s National Stadium.

A goal from Chanathip after just 90 seconds, the fastest in the history of the AFF Suzuki Cup Final, put Thailand 1-0 up at the break before he completed his brace seven minutes after the restart.

Further efforts from Supachok Sarachat and Bordin Phala rounded out the win for a Thai side that rotated seven starters from the team that featured in the second leg of the semi-final.

A naturally delighted coach Alexandre Polking said that he knows now the title is Thailand’s to lose.

“We now have a big advantage, of course we shouldn’t make too big a party but we know now that it is in our hands to bring the trophy back to Thailand.

“It was a great performance and I want to praise the players who executed the game plan in an unbelievable way, really it was all down to the hard work of the players.”