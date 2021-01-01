Chan 2021: Musakanya on why Zambia can beat Tanzania in Group D opener

The Zesco United midfielder has cited good preparations as reason enough to beat the Cecafa nation on Tuesday

Zambia midfielder Bruce Musakanya has said they have had good enough preparation in order to see off in their African Nations Championship opener.

The Chipolopolo will face the Taifa Stars on Tuesday, January 19 in Group D's opener and the Zesco United star said their preparations, especially the mini-tournament that was held between January 1 to 7, was very important ahead of the group's first fixture

Four days later, they will play Guinea before finishing the group assignments with a match against Namibia on January 27.

“It is very important to start with a win in a tournament, it gives you confidence with the coming games especially that we are playing our neighbours Tanzania,” Musakanya said as was quoted by FAZ Facebook page.

“It will not be easy, but we just need to work extra hard and get the win.

“We have been preparing well for the game against Tanzania, the mini-tournament we had and friendlies have [helped us] see where we are. We are preparing and we have learnt the mistakes that we have had and have worked on them."

In the pre-Chan tournament, the Chipolopolo drew 3-3 against Niger, lost 2-0 against and defeated 2-0 in the last game.

They went on to organise a friendly against Libya in Douala where they drew 1-1 against the invited Mediterranean Knights.

Zambia Chan Squad:

Goalkeepers: Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Patrick Nyirenda (Nchanga FC), Charles Kalumba (Prison )

Defenders: Clement Mulashi, Adrian Chama, Fackson Kapumbu (all Zesco United), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Kondwani Chiboni, Zachariah Chilongoshi (both Power Dynamos), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi)

Midfielders: Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu, Chaniza Zulu (all Power Dynamos), Albert Kangwanda, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zanaco), Leonard Mulenga, Jackson Chirwa (both Green Buffaloes), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Jonathan Munalula (Forest Rangers)

Strikers: Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes).