Championship Wrap: Solanke on target as Bournemouth beat Sheffield United

The 24-year-old forward grabbed his sixth goal of the campaign to help his side secure maximum points at Vitality Stadium

Dominic Solanke grabbed another goal as Bournemouth recovered to beat Sheffield United 2-1 in an EFL Championship match on Saturday.

It was Sheffield, who started the game on a positive note as they took the lead in the 56th minute through Morgan Gibbs-White but Bournemouth levelled the scores in the 62nd minute after Solanke stepped up to convert from the penalty spot and Philip Billing struck home the winner in the 65th minute.

It was the visiting side who dominated the first half and they were rewarded with a goal when Gibbs-White evaded his markers after a through ball from Ben Osborn and he did not hesitate as he unleashed a left-footed effort which beat keeper Mark Travers to the back of the net.

The Nigeria-eligible forward was the star for the home team at Vitality Stadium as he won a penalty after being fouled by John Fleck and the 24-year-old stepped up to send the United goalkeeper Robin Olsen the wrong way to make it 1-1.

And three minutes later, Bournemouth took the lead for the first time in the game after Solanke emerged with the ball from midfield, then set up Ryan Christie, and the midfielder, in turn, laid it to Billing, who sneaked the ball home for what turned out to be the winner.

𝗨𝗻𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗻 ✅

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 ✅ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 2, 2021

The goal was the sixth for Solanke in this campaign as he has managed 982 minutes since the season kicked off with 11 appearances.

Meanwhile, Reading paraded Ghana’s Abdul Rahman Baba and Tom Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria as they secured a 1-0 win against Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium.

Rahman, who joined the Royals on transfer deadline day from Premier League side Chelsea, has kept his left-back position since making his debut, and he was influential for the team as they bounced back to winning ways having lost 1-0 to Derby County in their last assignment.

It was Andy Yiadom who set up Junior Hoilett for the lone goal in the 38th minute and the Royals held on to bag maximum points.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, the Democratic Republic of Congo goalkeeper Brice Samba managed to keep a clean sheet as Nottingham Forest roared to a 3-0 win against Birmingham City.

Forest needed 11 minutes to take the lead through Lewis Grabban, and Ryan Yates made it 2-0 in the 29th minute before Djed Spence wrapped up the win in the 53rd minute.

Meanwhile, Ugandan forward Uche Ikpeazu came on in the 84th minute for defender Marc Bola but he could not help Middlesbrough who suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Hull City at KC Stadium.