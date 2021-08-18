Championship Wrap: Azeez scores as Afobe opens Millwall goal account

Despite finding the net, the African stars ended up on the losing side in Tuesday’s English second-tier fixture

Benik Afobe scored his first goal for Millwall as they bowed to a 2-1 to Fulham in Tuesday’s English Championship outing.

The DR Congo international returned to the Den after completing a season-long loan from Stoke City which reunited him with manager Gary Rowett.

After failing to score against Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers, the DR Congo international ended his wait with a second-half strike against the Cottagers.

Three minutes into the game, Marco Silva’s team took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fabio Carvalho sped down the left-hand side and cut the ball back to the Serbian forward, who had no problems in slotting past goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Six minutes later, they doubled their lead through Carvalho who converted a through-ball from Neeskens Kebano.

After that early blow, Rowett’s team made attempts to get back into the game, but were met with a strong Fulham resistance.

Three minutes from full-time, Afobe reduced the deficit for his team as he turned Matt Smith's header over Paulo Gazzaniga and into the net.

In a recent interview, the 28-year-old stated he has unfinished business at Millwall and is keen to show he is among the best strikers in the Championship.

He told the South London Press: “I feel like I’ve got unfinished business. I feel like the fans didn’t get the true me.

“It’s not about me coming here to prove people wrong. It’s about proving people right – the ones who believe in me. I’m doing it for them.”

At the Madejski Stadium, Tom Dele-Bashiru made a losing debut as Reading crumbled 3-2 at home to Bristol City.

The Robins – who have failed to win any of their last four outings in all competitions – got off to a flying start through Andreas Weimann in the fifth minute.

Nine minutes later, they made it 2-0 through Chris Martin after he was teed up by Cameron Pring.

In the goal-laden first half, Femi Azeez reduced the deficit for the hosts in the 19th minute.

An attacking move saw Ethan Bristow and Tom McIntyre combine for Josh Laurent to then cut inside and passed to George Puscas.



The Romanian striker missed his kick but the ball fell to Azeez who rifled home from six yards out.

Nonetheless, the Royals ended up on the losing side. Born in England to a Nigerian father and Spanish mother, Azeez is eligible to represent England, Nigeria and Spain at the international level.