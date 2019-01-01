UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Highlights from Thursday
The Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continued on Thursday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:
1) Ajax 1-2 Real Madrid: Real Madrid snatched a 2-1 win over Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, as VAR made a controversial first appearance in the competition.
Having had a Nicolas Tagliafico goal disallowed in the first half after a review, Ajax found themselves behind through Karim Benzema's 60th goal in the tournament.
Hakim Ziyech thought he had secured a deserved draw for the home side at Johan Cruijff ArenA, but Marco Asensio struck late on to put Madrid in control of the tie.
2) Tottenham 3-0 Borussia Dortmund: Tottenham took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals as goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente sealed a 3-0 first-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.
Son converted Spurs' first shot on target at Wembley on Wednesday as the Bundesliga leaders were made to rue a string of first-half misses.