UEFA Champions League Round of 16: 2nd Leg Highlights from Thursday
Getty Images
The second legs of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continued on Thursday with two cracking matches that saw a comeback as well. Watch the highlights from those games:
1) Paris Saint-Germain 1 Manchester United 3 (3-3 agg): Manchester United made Champions League history as Marcus Rashford's last-gasp penalty secured a 3-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain, sending the English side through on away goals after a 2-0 loss in the first leg.
2) Porto 3 Roma 1 (aet, 4-3 agg): Alex Telles scored a match-winning penalty with three minutes of extra-time remaining as Porto beat Roma 3-1 to clinch a 4-3 aggregate victory and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.