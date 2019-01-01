UEFA Champions League Round of 16: 2nd Leg Highlights from Wednesday

The second legs of the Round of 16 of the UEFA continued on Wednesday with two cracking matches that saw a comeback as well. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) 3 0 (3-2 agg): Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick as Juventus produced a stunning Champions League comeback, winning 3-0 at home against Atletico Madrid to progress to the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

2) 7 0 (10-2 agg): Manchester City cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals as Sergio Aguero's brace sparked a 7-0 home thumping of Schalke and a crushing 10-2 aggregate victory.