UEFA Champions League Round of 16: 2nd Leg Highlights from Wednesday
Comments()
Getty Images
The second legs of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continued on Wednesday with two cracking matches that saw a comeback as well. Watch the highlights from those games:
1) Juventus 3 Atletico Madrid 0 (3-2 agg): Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick as Juventus produced a stunning Champions League comeback, winning 3-0 at home against Atletico Madrid to progress to the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.
2) Manchester City 7 Schalke 0 (10-2 agg): Manchester City cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals as Sergio Aguero's brace sparked a 7-0 home thumping of Schalke and a crushing 10-2 aggregate victory.