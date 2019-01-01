Champions League: Richmond Boakye’s Red Star Belgrade lose to Bayern Munich

The Ghanaian’s Serbian outfit bowed to the superior firepower of Niko Kovac’s team to begin this season’s tournament on a losing note

Richmond Boakye was in action for 20 minutes but could do nothing to prevent from crumbling 3-0 to .

With the Red-Whites trailing by a lone goal scored by Kingsley Coman in the first half , the international was thrown into action for Milan Pavkov but further goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller put them to the sword at Allianz Arena.

Last season, Red Star got kicked out of the group phase after finishing at the base of Group C that paraded eventual winners , PSG and .

Going into this tie, Boakye who registered three goals in the qualifying phase had expressed optimism about his side’s chances against Europe’s big boys, while hoping to score against Die Bayern.

“We are ready to play in the this season,” he told Ghanasoccernet.

“I know our group is very difficult as we will come up against teams such as Bayern Munich, and Olympiacos but we are confident we can beat them as well.

“I hope to have a good game against Bayern Munich in our opening game. With God on my side and the help of my teammates, I hope I can get a goal.”

Red Star have now conceded 16 goals in their first four away games in the Champions League more than any other team in their first four such matches in the competition.

Sitting at the base of Group B, Boakye will be aiming to help his team bounce back when they host Olympiacos on October 1.

Before then, they face Partizan Belgrade and FK Macva Sabac in the Serbian SuperLiga.