Champions League: Nkunku scores as RB Leipzig lose to Club Brugge

The 23-year-old put the Bundesliga side ahead, yet, they crumbled at home to the visiting Belgian top-flight outfit

Christopher Nkunku scored his fourth Champions League goal of the 2021-22 campaign as RB Leipzig suffered a 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge.

The former France youth international of Congolese origin has been in fine form for the Red Bulls since the start of the 2021-22 campaign - finding the net five times in his last three outings.

Against the Blue Black, Nkunku gave Jesse Marsch’s men a fourth-minute lead – with his shot too powerful for goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to keep out.

With that, he now boasts four goals in his two Champions League games for the Germans this season, having netted just one goal in his first 18 appearances in the competition.

In addition, the 23-year-old has found the net in the 2021-22 campaign in nine matches as he managed in 40 matches last term across all competitions (seven goals).

Following their early setback, Philippe Clement’s team took control of ball possession and they restored parity in the 22nd minute as Hans Vanaken converted a pass from Charles De Ketelaere.

Although the effort was initially chalked off for offside, VAR replays overruled the decision.

Brugge continued to threaten and they took the lead for the first time in the 40th minute as Mats Rits pounced on a pass from Vanaken to beat goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Leipzig came out stronger in the second half, albeit, were unable to convert begging chances. They now sit at the base of Group A with no point from two matches.

Nkunku was in action from start to finish for the Bundesliga side while Mali's Amadou Haidara was introduced for Konrad Laimer in the 46th minute.

The result left manager Marsch disappointed as he stated that his team needs to find 'more consistency'.

"We managed to take an early lead, but the rest of the first half was hectic. We lost a lot of balls and didn't play well,” he told the club website.

“I told the players at half time to stay calm. In the second half, we were better and more composed. We could have turned the game around, but unfortunately didn't get the goals.

“At the moment we're either really good or not good. We need to find more consistency."