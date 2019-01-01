Champions League: Mahrez gets an assist as Manchester City beat Dinamo Zagreb

The Algeria international continued his fine form for the Citizens, helping them to claim victory against the Croatian club

Riyad Mahrez provided an assist in ’s 2-0 victory against in Tuesday’s game.

After scoring in his side’s 3-1 Premier League win against last weekend, the 28-year-old maintained his form at the Etihad Stadium.

The former forward set up Raheem Sterling’s goal in the 66th minute of the encounter before Phil Foden sealed the victory in stoppage time.

The win ensured Pep Guardiola’s men climbed to the top of the Group C standings with six points from two games.

Mahrez featured for the duration of the game while ’s Iyayi Believe Atiemwen replaced Bruno Petkovic with seven minutes left to play but could not help Nenad Bjelica’s men grab a consolation goal.

The international will look to continue impressing in their next outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 6.