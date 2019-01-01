Champions League: Magaye Gueye scores in Qarabag’s win over APOEL Nicosia

The Senegal international found the back of the net to help the Horsemen claim a first leg advantage over the Legend

Magaye Gueye was on the scoresheet as Qarabag defeated APOEL Nicosia 2-1 in Tuesday’s game at Neo GSP Stadium.

The Senegalese, who joined the Azersun Arena outfit last month from Osmanlıspor, opened his goal account in his second game for the side.

After a goalless first half, Mahir Madatov broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after he was set up by Romero Jaime.

Gueye then doubled the lead moments after replacing Mahir Madatov after benefitting from Abdellah Zoubir’s assist.

The 29-year-old’s effort proved crucial as it helped Qarabag claim victory in the encounter despite a stoppage-time effort from Giorgos Merkis.

Gueye will hope to continue the impressive goalscoring performance in the second leg of the tie on August 13.