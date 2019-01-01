UEFA Champions League: Time for Jurgen Klopp to deliver at Liverpool

A major title still eludes Liverpool in this decade and after last year's final run, can they go a step further this time?

Jurgen Klopp is celebrating his third full season as a manager. However, he is yet to win any honours with the Merseyside club.



It has been twelve seasons since Liverpool have won a major trophy. Their 2006 triumph was preceded by the 2005 win and since, they have lifted only the English League Cup in 2012. Under Klopp, Liverpool got really close to winning the Champions League last season but they were rolled over by in the final.



On Tuesday night, Klopp takes Liverpool to his native to face in the return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The first leg at Anfield was a goalless affair and against an ageing FC Bayern side, the Liverpool fans would expect nothing less than a win.







Taking over after Brendan Rodgers' dismissal in October 2015, Klopp took Liverpool to the final of the UEFA in that very season but fell short to 3-1 in despite taking the lead. Coincidentally, the scoreline would be replicated in the 2018 Champions League final against a fellow Spanish team.

Stumbling in the final is not new for Jurgen Klopp. The 51-year-old has lost six out of seven major finals as a manager. He has only won the 2012 German Cup with . At Liverpool, he has lost all three finals, the first of which was for the League Cup in 2016 against .







The calls for titles at Liverpool has grown louder with club legend Didi Hamann recently expressing his concerns over Klopp's trophy-less reign. "At the end of the day the measure of Liverpool will always be trophies. I think (the fans) get a bit impatient because they’ve been to three finals with the manager, have lost them all," said the former midfielder.



True. Liverpool might not have the sheen it had in the 20th century but Klopp was brought in exactly to restore lost glory. He has even been backed well in the transfer market with over €400 million worth of investment in new players. Recruits like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk have lit up the , putting Liverpool in a two-horse title-race this season with Manchester City.



Since last season, further additions to the squad in the form of Naby Keita, Fabino, Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri only hold the Reds in good shape. It remains to be seen how long Klopp takes to bring Liverpool fans joy with a trophy in hand.

