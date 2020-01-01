Champions League and Europa League finals postponed because of coronavirus pandemic
UEFA has formally announced the postponements of the Champions League and Europa League finals because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Women's Champions League final has also been postponed.
The decision was widely expected given the scale of the pandemic, but was formally taken following a video conference chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.
No decision has yet been taken on alternative dates.
