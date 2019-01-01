UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Do PSG have best attacking line-up in Europe

PSG have some big names on the roster but will these players work well as a unit?

return to action for the first time since knocked them out when they host on Wednesday.

PSG’s fiery front-line has been the hot topic ever since they roped in Milan forward Mauro Icardi on loan. There have been claims suggesting the French Champions are house to the best attack in Europe.

Icardi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria are the attackers on PSG’s famed roster, with Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting also offering services as a centre-forward if required. On paper, the French giants definitely have one of the best attacking line-ups in Europe. But on the field, do they have the best attack or a set of the best attacking players?

In Neymar, PSG have a world class player but he is coming back after a potential move to falling through. Though he angered the PSG fans after flirting with Barcelona, he showed his class by scoring an incredible overhead kick in PSG's latest game in injury time to give them all three points.

Icardi has also been in the news for his poor discipline and this fueled the growing tensions between him and Inter last season. His performance took a hit because of the off-field antics, and he scored just 11 goals in 29 appearances last season, 18 less than his figures from the previous season.

Mbappe is perhaps PSG’s biggest hope despite his age and Cavani still has a lot to offer at 32. But both these players have been ruled out of the Madrid tie because of injury.

On paper, PSG are truly a force to be reckoned with but the attackers must shelve their ego and work as a unit.

