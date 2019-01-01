Champions League 2019/20: Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar among top centre-backs in Europe

The 24-year-old will be key to a sturdy back-line in Inter Milan's European campaign ...

Milan defender Milan Skriniar has risen to prominence as one of the best centre-backs in the world after just two seasons at the Italian club. The Slovakia international has played a crucial role at the back, propelling his team to a positive start to their campaign.

Skriniar has also made his presence count in the . Unfortunately for the Nerazzurri, they were drawn in the Group of Death alongside , and Eindhoven last season and could not progress to the knockout stage.

It could be Deja Vu for the Italian club if they are not careful this season, given they have already dropped five points in two games including two against group minnows Slavia Prague.

But Skriniar and his defensive partners need to ensure that they tighten the ship at the back and turnaround the form.

The 24-year-old is versatile and can play on either flank as a full-back too. He is also great with the ball at the feet and can surprise the opposition with a defence-splitting pass. His positional awareness and the ability to play progressively makes him an interesting player that top clubs in Europe would love to add to their ranks.

Although he has help Inter build a sturdy defence for about two seasons, Skriniar grabbed the headlines after a sensational performance against Barcelona in the Group Stage of the Champions League last season at the San Siro.

The score-line read 1-1 with the centre-back starring alongside goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in a defensive masterclass. It did not take long for top European clubs to enquire about the player after such a solid shift.

, and Barcelona were among the top clubs that were linked to the Slovakian over the past one year.

Inter are yet to win a game in Europe this season and will look to achieve it when they host . Skriniar will have to be on the top of his game to keep the opposition’s fiery front-line that has the likes of Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho at bay.

Here's how to watch Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund and other UEFA Champions League matches LIVE from SouthEast Asia