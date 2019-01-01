Champions League 2019/20: Time for Romelu Lukaku to fire for Inter Milan

The Belgian striker has scored just one goal in his last six games across all competitions for Inter Milan ...

As Milan look to win their first game in the this season, star striker Romelu Lukaku knows that the pressure to pile on the goals is slowly mounting on him.

The international joined the Nerazzurri at the start of this season after they signed him for a huge fee of €65 million from . A lot of questions were asked, given his struggles at the English side. But Antonio Conte was clear on his stance and ensured Lukaku joined the side.

The 26-year-old created a very good first impression, scoring a goal each in his first two games at the club against Lecce and . But ever since, he has scored just one goal in five games – against in the derby.

Lukaku also fired blanks against Slavia Prague in Inter’s Champions League opener in which they dropped two crucial points. He missed the Camp Nou trip because of an injury and will be eager to get things underway against at San Siro.

The Belgian striker struggled at United, scoring just 28 league goals in two seasons. While these numbers are not to be scoffed at, Lukaku scored 25 goals for in the Premier League in one season prior to joining the Red Devils, showing that his potential is higher.

Lukaku is also the all-time top-scorer for the Belgian National team. He has scored 51 goals in 83 games and Eden Hazard (30 goals in 104 games) is the only other active player in the top-ten.

Clearly, Lukaku is up there with the top tier of strikers in ability. But he has struggled to translate his potential to tangible results at top clubs.

Article continues below

The Burly forward has scored just one goal for his club in over 50 days and needs a boost. A goal or two against a challenging opposition such as Dortmund should provide a massive boost to his confidence ahead of the long season.

Having collected just one point from two games, Inter will need their top summer signing to lead them to three points.

Here's how to watch Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund and other UEFA Champions League matches LIVE from SouthEast Asia