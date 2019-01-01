'All-time great' Robert Lewandowski to power Bayern's Champions League charge?

The Pole has been one of the most consistent performers of this decade ...

Two of the best strikers in the world will face off when host in a clash. Harry Kane has steadily reached the summit and finds Robert Lewandowski perched up there for close to a decade.

The Polish striker first gained continental prominence when he sunk in a Champions League semi-final clash in colours. The German side won 4-1 in the first leg in the 2012/13 edition with Lewandowski scoring all four goals.

Two seasons later, he switched to Bayern Munich to start a new chapter in his career. Ever since he donned the Bavarian colours, there has been no looking back. Lewandowski has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers of all time.

The Polish striker managed to score at least 30 goals in all competitions every season after his first year at Bayern. He topped the scoring charts in the four times in the last six years and featured in the Team of the Year in each of the last five years.

The 31-year-old was also adjudged the Polish Footballer of the year seven years in a row from 2011.

Lewandowski became the third-fastest player after Lionel Messi and Ruud van Nistelrooy to reach 50 Champions League goals. The Polish striker has never shied away from delivering on the biggest stage when called upon.

There are very few records in football that are unbreakable in all likelihood. Lewandowski owns one of those. He scored five goals in under nine minutes in a Bundesliga clash against in the 2015/16 season. Incidentally, the record for most goals by a substitute (5) was also set in the process.

In the same season, Lewandowski also became the fastest foreigner to reach 100 German top-flight goals. He achieved the same number for Bayern Munich after a clinical strike against 04 earlier this month.

Article continues below

Numbers aside, the Pole also boasts of experience under some of the finest managers of this generation. He has played under Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jupp Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti among others.

Bayern will need Lewandowski to come clutch in the crunch fixture against Tottenham on Tuesday. A win over last season’s finalists away from home will provide the Bavarians with a vantage point as they look to finish on top of the group.

Here's how to watch Tottenham vs Bayern and other UEFA Champions League clashes LIVE from SouthEast Asia